‘Keep her name alive’: Friends and family gather to remember Karly Wood

By Abbie Petersen

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Friends and family gather Tuesday night to remember 20-year-old Karly Wood.

She was shot and killed when someone opened fire at a birthday party Sunday night. Seven other victims survived.

There aren’t any arrests or a motive yet. Her family and friends want answers.

Tears stream down the face of Karly Wood’s sister Autumn as family, friends, police and community members remember and pray for the 20-year-old killed early Sunday.

Karly Rain Wood or “Rain” as her coworkers knew her by, was someone they say worked hard and stayed to herself.

“She never went out. She never went out. Work and home. Work and home. Always went home,” said one coworker.

That’s why they say it’s confusing why she was at what police say was a birthday party here near 33rd and Ames around 4 a.m. in the morning where she died. Seven others were injured.

Now her coworkers are at a loss for words.

“I don’t even know what to say. My head is so scrambled, but Rain was beautiful. I can’t even think straight,” said another coworker.

Pastor Bruce Williams called for an end to violence like this.

“I believe if the community comes together along with the elected officials and come up with a strategy that can help our police department, can help organizations, like YouTurn and just help everybody come together and collectively and try to prevent this kind of violence,” Williams said.

After the prayer walk coworkers dressed in her favorite color, lit candles and released balloons.

“Very just down to earth. Cool, calm, cool, collective. Always smiling. Every time she lights up the room, she come in her just pink outfits,” said coworker Tyson Malcom.

Hoping she hears their message. Knowing she will live on through them.

“Just to keep her name alive out here. You know, just because she’s gone, doesn’t mean she’s forgotten,” Malcom said.

Remember, there’s a $25,000 Crime Stoppers reward in this case.

Call 402-444-STOP. Crime Stoppers uses a code system so you never give your name.

