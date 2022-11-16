Massachusetts native finds success on TikTok after not giving up on dreams

By Katie Thompson

Click here for updates on this story

MEDFORD, Massachusetts (WCVB) — Robyn DelMonte was just a girl from New Hampshire living in Medford and working as a waitress when she started posting her marketing ideas to brands on TikTok.

“I started posting about marketing, branding, social strategy for my favorite brands and celebrities,” DelMonte said.

At the time, the 28-year-old, obsessed with all things pop culture and PR, had almost given up on her dreams of working in the industry.

“I applied at so many places for these creative positions, and I couldn’t even get an interview,” DelMonte said.

Fast forward to one year, and she’s known now as the “Internet’s Agent” — going by the name Girl Boss Town and grabbing the attention of big brands and even bigger celebrities.

“Brands like ENews, Dunkin Donuts, brands that I grew up on that were my bread and butter. When they started to reach out, I was like, ‘OK. This is incredible.’ And not just the fact that they are reaching out, but they want to know what I have to say,” DelMonte said.

Girl Boss Town pitches campaigns and predicts PR strategies, and she’s not giving it away for free.

“I think it’s always been in me to have very strong intuition, but I also think it’s the fact that I’m a fan. I’m a massive consumer, so when it comes to trendsetting and trend forecasting, I put that with my intuition and guess these things,” DelMonte said.

With more than half a million followers and 65 million likes on TikTok, DelMonte has also chosen to use her platform to share her grief.

She lost her mom eight years ago to cancer, and said she finds herself opening up on how she still struggles daily, and shines a light on the community that’s helping her heal.

“I am involved with an amazing organization called Experience Camps, which is a free, one-week camp for kids ages 8 to 16 who have lost a parent, sibling or loved one,” DelMonte said.

DelMonte said it’s through her social media she’s been able to recruit 50 volunteers and countless campers.

“It made me realize that having shared experiences especially when it comes to grief and speaking about those things that are taboo, helps so many and helped me,” DelMonte said.

So what’s next for Girl Boss Town? She said she’ll continue paving her own roads.

“To be in a creative space and work environment, you need to get there in a creative way,” DelMonte said.

DelMonte encourages others not to get stuck on the traditional path to success.

“I’m so glad that I didn’t go that way because I wouldn’t end up where I am because of it,” DelMonte said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.