Polk County teacher charged with indecent liberties with student, sheriff’s office says

By Denise Pridgen

Click here for updates on this story

COLUMBUS, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Polk County High School teacher was arrested Tuesday and charged with indecent liberties with a student, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, John Brian Taylor was jailed on a $50,000 secured bond. The school’s website lists Taylor as a business teacher.

Taylor has a Nov. 16 court day, according to his inmate sheet.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.