Rapper ‘Blueface’ arrested in connection with Las Vegas shooting

By Caitlin Lilly

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — A rapper known as “Blueface” was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting in Las Vegas on October 8.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Johnathan Porter, 25, was taken into custody on charges stemming from a shooting that took place in the 6300 block of Windy Road.

Police said Porter was arrested outside of a business in the 300 block of Hughes Center Drive.

LVMPD says Porter was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on warrants for attempted murder with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm at/into an occupied structure.

