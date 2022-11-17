Here’s What Happened to the Writer Who Wore Lizzo’s Dress to the 2022 Out100 Party

By MEY RUDE

New York (Out.com) — Watch out for the big grrrls!!!

Lizzo made one poet and essayist’s night when she sent her one of her red carpet dresses to wear to last night’s Out100 event.

Writer Aurelle Marie is one of the most important queer voices in the literary world, and last night, she got to celebrate with other LGBTQ+ luminaries in New York City for a celebration of this year’s annual Out100 list. And she got to do it wearing one of Lizzo’s gowns!

It all came together when Marie, a huge fan of Lizzo, reached out to the pop star on social media asking if they could borrow one of her dresses — specifically the one she performed in during the 2019 American Music Awards — for the Out100 event. Surprisingly, a short time later, they received a package containing their dream dress.

Marie’s unboxing video where she tries on Lizzo’s dress and can’t stop crying and smiling went viral. Now, the event has taken place, and of course, Marie was working it, looking (as Lizzo would say it) “Good As Hell.”

“I’m having a great time so far, I’m in a little dress that was sent to me by everyone’s favorite singer Lizzo, and I’m with my good friends,” Marie said at the party.

“And I put a book out last year – nothing anyone would read in the middle of the pandemic,” she joked,.“ And a year later I’m with the most fabulous, amazing, the top 100 gay people in the country.

“I think LGBTQ+ people are the culture keepers, we’re the wisdom tellers, we’re the storytellers. We are not just countercultural, we are the culture and queer people across the country and across the world are on the frontlines, fighting for what’s right,” she continued. “We’re building community and modeling perfect community. And we are also making it look damn good.”

Marie also celebrated the moment on social media.

“I’m sitting in this hotel room crying and drinking water bc I drank a lil too much last night lolll,” she wrote on Twitter along with a video of her dancing and spinning at the event, showing off her beauty and the gorgeous dress. “I had the time of my LIFE. I really, deeply thank y’all for that. You made my world, Lizzo. Thank you sis.”

