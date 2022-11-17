Skip to Content
Homeless man fatally struck by train overnight in southwest Atlanta

By Jennifer Lifsey

    ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — A homeless man is dead after he was hit by a train in southwest Atlanta.

Police say the man was trying to cross the railroad tracks around 2 a.m. Thursday at Spelman Lane and Peters Street when he was fatally struck by the train. They say his tent was just about five feet away from the tracks where he was hit.

This incident is under investigation.

