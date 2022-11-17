TSA: Passenger caught with disassembled gun inside carry-on at Newark Airport

By CBS NEW YORK TEAM

Click here for updates on this story

NEWARK, New Jersey (WCBS) — A passenger at Newark Liberty International Airport was caught with a disassembled gun inside his carry-on luggage, TSA says.

Agents found parts of the 9 mm weapon Wednesday during a scan at Terminal B.

Officers say an Indiana man had the gun parts and ammunition in two bags he was carrying.

The man reportedly told police the car he drove to the area had been stolen and he thought traveling with the disassembled gun would be OK.

It was the 12th weapon caught at Newark Airport checkpoints this year.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.