Former electrical workers union leader found guilty of using union dues to live the high life

By KITV Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — Former electrical workers union leader Brian Ahakuelo has been found guilty on 69 federal charges including fraud, money laundering, and embezzlement.

A federal jury rendered their verdict Monday afternoon after just one day of deliberations.

Ahakuelo is convicted of using union dues from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1260 to fund a lavish lifestyle for himself and his family and to rig a union vote.

Ahakuelo’s wife, Marilyn, was also found guilty on all charges.

KITV4 reached out to Ahakuelo’s attorney for comment. He responded saying he was disappointed with the verdict.

Ahakuelo is scheduled to be sentenced on March 28.

The IBEW Local 1260 is the union that represents the technical workers at KITV4, among others.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.