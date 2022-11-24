Former second-hand store owner pleads guilty to selling stolen items on Amazon

By Patrick Damp

BELLEVUE, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A former business owner in Bellevue has pleaded guilty to selling stolen items on Amazon.

The 37-year-old Thac Duc Lee would buy items from walk-in sellers who had often shoplifted those items from local stores.

Lee then would pay the shoplifters pennies on the dollar before reselling the items.

In total, Lee made more than $400,000.

The sales took place between April 2013 and August 2016 when he operated Last Call Entertainment, a secondhand reseller of electronic goods, health and beauty products, over-the-counter medication, and many other miscellaneous products.

Lee pled guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering.

He has been released on bond and will return to be sentenced.

