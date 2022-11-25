Car ‘intentionally’ driven through front of 7-Eleven: Police

By KCAL/KCBS Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ARCADIA, Los Angeles (KCAL, KCBS) — A Monrovia man was arrested for attempted murder after driving through the front doors of a 7-Eleven store in Arcadia Thanksgiving morning.

The car crashed through the front of the store on the 1000 block of South Baldwin Ave., according to Arcadia Police.

Arcadia Police said the unidentified man entered the store and caused a disturbance shortly before 7 a.m. Thanksgiving morning.

He reportedly threw merchandise at employees, then allegedly got into a car and intentionally drove through the front doors into the store, police said.

He reportedly tried to flee, but employees and customers detained the man until police officers arrived. No injuries were reported.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and was held on $2 million bond.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.