Fire tears through U-Haul rental lot in Southeast Portland, damaging several trucks

By KPTV Staff

PORTLAND Oregon (KPTV) — Fire tore through a U-Haul lot in Southeast Portland, damaging several rental trucks early on Friday morning.

Crews responded to the lot at Southeast 49th and Powell at around 1:45 a.m.

Portland fire and rescue says the trucks that were burning were so close together that firefighters weren’t able to get very close to the flames.

A second alarm was called to attack the fire from above, but the crews on the ground were able to get the fire under control themselves.

