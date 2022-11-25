Le Sueur grandmother celebrates 106th birthday on Thanksgiving

By JONAH KAPLAN

LE SUEUR, Minnesota (WCCO) — There was a double blessing this Thanksgiving in Le Sueur: a family get-together and 106th birthday party for Grandma.

Betty Majusiak spent her birthday enjoying some cake and company with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

It’s true that age is just a number, but Majiusek was born before the U.S. entered World War I. On her special Thanksgiving birthday, it’s not the smell of mom’s turkey she remembers from growing up on the farm.

“Cows lay down when they’re tired and belly’s full of water. They sleep and snore and blow farts and stuff and the smell was always something from cows and horses,” Majiusek said.

At least Thursday the room was filled with flowers, as well as the many generations of her family. In total, she has nine great-great grandchildren.

“I just can’t believe they’re my blood but I’m so proud of all them,” she said. “The little kids are so cute and so good to Grandma.”

As for Majiusek’s wish, she says it’s not for her, but for her family.

“I wish the family could all be together whenever possible because there’s a lot you can learn from people close to you,” she said.

As if turning 106 isn’t amazing enough, at age 95, Majiusek was diagnosed with colon cancer and had major surgery.

