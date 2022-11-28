National dancers stomp their feet for the 50th annual Poarch Creek Pow-Wow

By Ashlyn Nichols

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — It was a drizzly day, but that did not stop folks from enjoying the 50th annual Poarch Creek Pow-Wow.

The event drew in Native American tribes from across the U.S. to Atmore, Ala.

It’s more than just a show; it’s a legacy.

“We come together- we share our culture, our stories, our languages- and oftentimes, these things have been passed down from generation to generation and for so long, we were oppressed and had to keep these things secret- that now we can freely express them so now it’s crucial to our survival to come together and share those stories,” said Seth Penn, a dancer from the Cherokee tribe.

Raymond Noland, an emcee for the event, says he hopes people walk away more aware of Native American history.

“I want them to go away from here today knowing some Native culture, knowing some Native American dance- and more than anything else– we want to make sure everyone goes away with a good feeling in their heart,” said Nolan.

Vendors– selling Native American crafts and goods. Of course, there’s always a long line for the coveted roasted corn.

“I mean- this is what we do for Thanksgiving- I mean, kind of supporting the community and they want to give a piece of this,” said Lucas Martin with Poarch Creek Roasted Corn.

Dancers– young and old– strapping on their bells, feathers, and moccasins, while an eager audience looks on.

Seth Penn is hailing from the Cherokee tribe, and he says this event is a favorite tradition.

“I’ve been dancing Pow Wows on and off since I was four years old– it’s important for me to be here. It’s a long time tradition and I am happy to be here with friends and family,” said Penn.

Many dancers stomp their feet for prizes.

“There’s a lot of dancers that come for that competition to win money. Again, they come from all over the United States to do that,” added Noland.

“If you can- next year, come out, support it. You’ll make a lot of memories. We have 9 tribes in the state of Alabama and we are proud and thankful to be here,” stated Penn.

