Neighbors concerned after 65-year-old woman killed in pedestrian crash

By Sharon Danquah

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — People living along Dickerson Pike are now speaking out after a driver hit and killed a woman walking on the road Friday night.

People living just a few feet away from the crash said they heard the collision and when they ran outside, they found an elderly woman lying right here in the middle of the road.

“I’m terrified to walk across the street,” neighbor Tonya Wilson said.

It’s a fear Wilson said she’s had for years.

Terrified of being hit by a car while crossing Dickerson Pike, a portion of the road she and her partner watch dozens cross daily.

“You see all kinds of people walking through here and it is really dangerous because people like to speed through here because there are no stoplights,” Wilson said.

And on Friday night their greatest fear came true.

“We had just gotten home from the store; we were in the back bedroom and that’s when we heard this thud,” Wilson said.

It’s a sound William Donaldson said they’ll now never forget.

“When I came around the building, I saw a lady laying there with her belly up and an ambulance pulled up and blocked her off,” Donaldson said.

Metro Police say at around 6:15 Saturday evening, a man who says he looked away from the road for a moment, hit and killed a 65-year-old woman walking in the middle of the road.

“It’s a lost life, it’s something I’ve been thinking about since I saw it, this actually happened,” Donaldson said.

And Donaldson said this wasn’t the first time.

“It’s not only this incident but, there have been several different ones that have occurred,” Donaldson said.

This section of Dickerson Pike barely has a shoulder, no sidewalks, and at least two bus stops.

“I know someone was hurt and my fear is that this will continue to happen if this is not taken care of,” Donaldson said.

Neighbors are now praying for any kind of change.

