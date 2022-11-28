Ninety-year-old skydiver takes to the skies above Marina

By Caitlin Conrad

MARINA, California (KSBW) — Dozens of people were out in Marina on Saturday to sky dive but only one of them was 90-years-young.

Kay Harmon suited up in the chilly hangar getting ready to celebrate her big birthday in style. The former pilot and adrenaline lover said it wasn’t her time jumping out of a plane.

“It’s my third sky dive, I jump every five years, this is probably my last one though because I don’t think I will be jumping when I am 95,” said Harman.

Harman was a pilot for 25 years flying all over the western United States and Canada. She’s now retired her pilot license but still loves the thrill of taking the plunge.

“I like the excitement, I am a pilot and I like the flying part of it, and skydiving in Monterey is amazing,” said Harman.

About 40 people came out to the hangar at Skydive Monterey Bay to cheer her on as she boarded the plane. Those in the crowd included fellow female pilots from the Monterey Bay Chapter of The 99s, an all women pilots group. One of those fellow 99s was aslo jumping with Horman for the second time.

“The moment I left the plane just a free fall, just floating like a bird, it was so beautiful,” said Jeannie Sabankaya about her last jump.

Fellow pilot Carolyn Dugger said she hopes to be jumping out of planes when she turns 90 too.

“I think we are all keeping our fingers crossed on that one,” said Dugger.

After climbing up 15,000 feet Harman executed a flawless tandem jump landing softly on the tarmac in Marina to the delight of her fans.

