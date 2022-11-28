Owner offering $5,000 reward for bulldog stolen outside of East Los Angeles bank

By CBSLA STAFF

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — A dog owner is pleading for help after his beloved bulldog was stolen outside a bank in East LA last week.

According to the owner Moises Alvarado, his 3-year-old bulldog Charlie was stolen as he went into a Chase Bank on the 5300 block of Whittier Boulevard last week. He claims there is surveillance footage of the suspect grabbing Charlie.

“When that happens I’m printing your face all over L.A. County,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Alvarado asked the people responsible to drop off his pet at the “bowling alley on Beverly Boulevard” in Montebello. He is offering $5,000 for Charlie’s safe return.

“Someone is going to give you up,” he wrote on Instagram. “For $5,000 your mother will turn you in.”

