$1 Million of Drugs Captured in Forsyth County

By Peter Stratta

FORSYTH COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Forsyth County Drug Task Force (FCDTF) arrested one man for Trafficking Heroin and Cocaine and seized more than one million dollars’ worth of narcotics.

On November 24, FCDTF conducted an investigation at a hotel in Kernersville, which led to the arrest Mario de Jesus Meza-Gonzalez, 23.

Meza-Gonzalez was arrested and charged with:

Two Counts of Trafficking Heroin Two Counts of Trafficking Cocaine Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Heroin Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell or Deliver Cocaine Maintaining a Vehicle Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Meza-Gonzalez is currently being held at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with a $300,000 bond.

From this investigation, the following items were seized by FCDTF Detectives:

4,366 grams of Heroin 690 grams of Cocaine $1,592 in cash The street value of the narcotics seized during this investigation is $1,091,500.

