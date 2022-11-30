KC Public Library purchases newspaper archives for public use

By Gabe Swartz

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Digitized archives from The Kansas City Star and The Kansas City Times were purchased by the Kansas City Public Library, the library announced Wednesday.

The archive ranges from 1880 to today with images available for all years except 1991-2013. According to the library, users will now have the ability to search the entirety of both newspaper’s archives from any computer.

Although the Kansas City Public Library now owns the archives, they are currently located on NewsBank, a platform that is searchable through the Library’s website. That service allows for interacting with materials by cropping, emailing, saving as a PDF or link, printing and enlarging.

“This is something we’ve looked at for several years,” said Joel Jones, the Library’s director of library services. “It’s important for the Kansas City Public Library to own these digital archives and provide access to them to our patrons, to residents of Kansas City.”

