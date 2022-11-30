Skip to Content
Mall at Robinson sold for $46 million

    PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Mall at Robinson has been sold.

In a press release on JLL Capital Markets website, the Kohan Retail Investment Group of Great Neck, N.Y. bought the mall for $46 million.

Kohan owns dozens of shopping malls across the country, including Clearview Mall in Butler, Indiana Mall in Indiana, Pa., and Washington Crown Center in Washington, Pa.

