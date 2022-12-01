Antonio Brown: Arrest warrant issued for former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver

By Web staff

TAMPA, Florida (KDKA) — An arrest warrant was issued for former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Per the warrant, it cites a misdemeanor battery charge, stemming from an incident on Nov. 28.

The news first broke when Fox 13’s Scott Smith reported his arrest was imminent by Tampa PD.

Brown has not been in the NFL since the Buccaneers’ game in early-January against the New York Jets. He took off his uniform, pads and threw gear into the stands on his way into the tunnel.

In 2020, the former Steelers WR was ordered to serve two years of probation and attend an anger management program in a plea deal that was related to a fight with a truck driver at his Florida home.

At this time, it is unknown if Brown was placed into custody.

