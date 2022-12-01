‘I didn’t have time to react’: Monk shares after getting attacked outside South Nashville temple

By Sharon Danquah

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — New video shows five people robbing a South Nashville temple. WSMV4 crews spoke to the monk police saying the five fought before the group drove off with temple donations.

It’s something one man said he’ll never forget. he thought he was opening these temple doors to family, but instead, 5 people forced their way in and stole thousands of dollars.

For more than 4 years, Nom Lengsavath has lived and worked in a Buddhist temple on Old Hickory Boulevard. Lengsavath said dozens of members visit the temple weekly, so on Sunday morning when he heard a knock at the door, he wasn’t surprised.

“So I opened the door like this, and I looked to see who it was,” Lengsavath said.

Lengsavath said before he realized he didn’t recognize the groups of five people at the door, they forced their way in.

“They just pushed the door and the door hit me, making me fall down,” Lengsavath said.

That’s when Lengsavath said they held him down and rushed in.

“He grabbed my right hand and he pulled my arm behind my back and another one was holding my legs,” Lengsavath said.

Lengsavath said while three people held him down the others shuffled through the temple until they found a donation box with more than three thousand dollars inside.

“They tried to run out together with the money when I grabbed the back of one of the ladies,” Lengsavath said.

In the video you see you see the group of people including a baby, trying to run off with the money, and moments later Lengsavath was thrown to the ground before they ran off.

“This all happened so fast I didn’t have time to react,” Lengsavath said.

Lengsavath said the group drove off in this silver Toyota van.

Neighbors like Mitchell Begley say this robbery didn’t come as a surprise to them.

“I know they have had a problem once before, but nothing like this,” Begley said.

While Lengsavath said people have tried to break into

The temple before, this incident is nothing like he’s ever seen. Metro Police ask if you recognize anyone in the video you should call their crime stoppers line.

