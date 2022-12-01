New Mexico couple battles a rare cancer together

By Genevieve Glass

Click here for updates on this story

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Four years ago, Hank, who chose not to share his last name, was in great health, until he started losing weight and didn’t know why.

“I discovered that it was this cholangiocarcinoma,” said Hank. “It has been progressing.”

Cholangiocarcinoma is a rare disease. Hank was diagnosed with stage four of the cancer and given just a year to live. But that was four years ago.

He says his wife and caregiver Beth is helping to extend that number.

“I’ll have to say that if it weren’t for her, I’d probably be dead now,” said Hank. “She has been the one that has done all the background research.”

Beth says you need to advocate for your loved one.

“We are not going to take this sitting down,” said Beth. “You have to be proactive and I give Hank so much credit for being so positive.”

“My attitude is when the going gets tough, the tough go dancing,” Hank said.

His goal is to go dancing in all 50 states. And with just one left, they’re planning to visit North Dakota in the spring.

“She’s my rock,” Hank said. “Thank goodness, I have her.”

To learn more about this rare cancer, visit testmycholangio.com.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.