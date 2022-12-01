Skip to Content
Trial begins for teen accused of fatally shooting fellow Texas High student

By TRACY GLADNEY

    TEXARKANA, Texas (KTBS) — Trial began on Tuesday for a former Texas High student in Texarkana who was indicted on a charge of murder in the 2021 shooting of another student.

Kamorion Meachem, 19, allegedly shot 17-year-old Ulises Martinez, claiming his life on Oct. 25, 2021.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Meachem shot Martinez once in the chest on Sidney Drive following a verbal confrontation at Texas High.

Meachem faces five to 99 years or life in a Texas prison if convicted of murder.

