5 people hurt in Orlando warehouse fire that ignited fireworks, officials say

ORLANDO, Florida (WESH) — Four adults and one teenager have been hospitalized after a fire broke out at a warehouse in Orlando Thursday evening.

Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the warehouse fire at 901 Central Florida Parkway at about 7:15 p.m.

The fire started in a fireworks storage area called Magic in the Sky, according to Orange County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Garrett Wienkowski.

The adults inside were employees, trapped as fireworks shot around them until firefighters could get everyone out.

“I do not know the cause of the fire. But it did extend into the fireworks which caused a chain reaction very similar to the one in Melbourne,” Wienkowski said. “One of the occupants in the center of the building had hazardous materials with acid and granulate chlorine, none of that was affected by the fire and our hazmat teams have confirmed that.”

Orange County Fire Rescue officials say four adult patients were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and one teenage patient went to Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital for treatment.

According to OCFR, firefighters saw flames and heavy smoke coming through the roof when they got there.

The fire was knocked out by late Thursday night. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

