Arkansas toy drive to benefit NWA Children’s Shelter

By KHBS KHG Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ROGERS, Arkansas (KHBS, KHOG) — We need your help this holiday season! It’s time for 40/29 and The Arkansas CW 8th Annual Toy Drive brought to you by Whataburger and will benefit Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter!

The first 100 people to donate a new toy at our event location on Friday between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. will receive a CW tree ornament. The toy drive will be held in front of the Pleasant Crossing Walmart Supercenter in Rogers.

We will be collecting these toys for our local Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter. You can make a difference in a child’s life this Christmas! The holidays are difficult time for children and youth in our local shelter. Many are unable to return home to their families. Help us brighten Christmas morning for our local children in need.

If you can’t make it to the toy drive you can still help.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.