‘Grab the gun’: New video reveals timeline leading to gunfire in Menomonee Falls bar

By Kendall Keys

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wisconsin (WISN) — Police say Dylan Breidenbach, 22, opened fire inside Sal’s Pub and Grill on Nov. 20, firing one round from an A-R 10 semi-automatic rife. Officers responded just before 2 a.m.

WISN 12 News obtained three cellphone videos from that early Sunday morning, revealing the incidents leading up to the eventual gunshot.

One video showed Breidenbach in a verbal altercation with another man inside the bar.

During a court hearing earlier this week, Det. Christopher Bellows with the Menomonee Falls Police Department said Breidenbach was kicked out of the bar that night, when a fight ensued.

“He recalled Victim A producing a firearm, a handgun, to which he described as a nine millimeter, and pointing it at him. Him, being Mr. Breidenbach. He indicated that Victim A told him that he was going to kill him,” Bellows said.

A second video showed a verbal altercation, followed by a physical altercation in the parking lot of the bar. The same video appears to show Breidenbach leaving the bar in his truck, hitting another vehicle.

Investigators said he returned with a gun, an A-R 10 semi-automatic rife.

“He observed Mr. Breidenbach enter the bar from the back door, carrying a firearm,” said Bellows.

The third cellphone video that WISN 12 News obtained revealed the moments of panic after the single round police say Breidenbach fired. The video, over nine minutes long, captured people inside the bar frantically calling 911.

A trial date has not been set for Breidenbach’s case. His attorney has filed a request for substitution of Judge for Branch 7, so a trial date will be set when a new judge is assigned.

Breidenbach entered a not-guilty plea to charges of first-degree intentional homicide and having a gun while intoxicated.

