Jackson teacher’s sexual battery conviction, sentence upheld

By Cecil Hannibal

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — The Mississippi Court of Appeals affirmed the sexual battery conviction and sentence of a former Provine High School teacher.

Amber Turnage, 43, is serving 10 years after being convicted last year. Turnage was arrested in 2017 after it was discovered she was having an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old student. It was illicit because Turnage was in a position of trust as a teacher at the school.

Turnage was fired after her indictment.

