Man critically injured in large house fire Friday morning

By Martin Augustine

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — A man was rushed to an area hospital with critical injuries after an early morning house fire officials say was complicated by the wind.

Crews were called to an older home near 59th and Locust in the Brookside neighborhood of Kansas City, Missouri, early Friday morning.

Officials said firefighters got to the scene quickly, but, due to strong winds in the area Friday, the fire had spread throughout most of the house.

Firefighters rescued one man — the only occupant — from inside the home.

He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Fire crews are working to determine the cause of this incident.

Despite heavy winds, thanks to quick work from firefighters, fire crews were able to spare the homes on either side of the burning — no small feat in a neighborhood where homes were built very close together.

