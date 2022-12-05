Utah Tech student dead after accidentally falling from balcony

By Michael Houck & Lauren Steinbrecher, KSL-TV

Click here for updates on this story

ST. GEORGE, Utah (KSL) — A freshman Utah Tech University student is dead after accidentally falling from a fifth-floor balcony early Sunday morning, according to the university and Utah Tech Police Department.

Interim Police Chief Ron Bridge said 18-year-old Peyton Hall, from South Jordan, fell 55 feet from the fifth-floor balcony at Campus View Suites II at approximately 2:30 a.m. while with roommates and friends.

He said the dorm is usually busy. Other students saw or heard the situation and aftermath after Hall fell into the center courtyard of what he described as a horseshoe-style building.

“As the student fell from the fifth story on the inside of the horseshoe, one of Utah Tech Police Department officers was actually on the south side, or the open side of the horseshoe, and quickly responded around to the other side of the building. He was there very, very quickly,” Bridge explained.

Even with first responders quickly on the scene, which included the Utah Tech Police Department, St. George Police Department, and Gold Cross Ambulance, Hall was unable to be revived and pronounced dead on the scene.

Bridge called the death a “tragic accident” and said he doesn’t believe there were other factors involved.

Utah Tech University Dean of Students and Assistant Vice President of Student Affairs Ali Threet said Sunday evening that Hall, who likely just started school in August, was active on campus. She said he met with his peer coach often, attended events, and visited the Writing Center.

“He did have those good connections with friends and roommates and several instances of seeing his academic advisor and seeing his peer coach,” Threet said.

Utah Tech has contacted Hall’s family. Threet said that as a university, their heart goes to his family and friends.

Bridge conveyed the same message.

“My condolences go out to the parents,” he said. “We are so very sorry for their loss, and obviously to the friends and the family, and the impacted students here on campus.”

The Campus View Suites II dorms included units with six rooms that shared common living and kitchen spaces. In addition to supporting Hall’s friends and roommates who were with him when he fell, Threet said they had a mobile crisis team respond and stay at the dorm building all day.

The crisis team plans to return to the dorm on Monday.

“I definitely think that it will affect a large amount of the students in some capacity, but that’s why we want to make sure that all of the students know that the faculty and staff are here for them, that we have our counseling staff on call and ready to meet with students,” she said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.