Vancouver man named Seahawks ‘Fan of the Year’

By Nick Krupke

BATTLE GROUND Washington (KPTV) — Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name.

This is Larry Bevans. He’s a big time Seahawks fan. He and his buddies brought the boom in the sidelines from Playmakers Bar and Grill in Battle Ground, Wash. A game day home base for the president of the Southwest Washington Seahawkers Booster Club.

“To be of what Seahawks do in the community,” Bevans said. “It’s always not a pretty sight to win or lose but at the end of the day, we are all friends and family.”

The Vancouver man can also be called the Seahawks Fan of the Year.

“At first in disbelief, I am like, no way, this is not true,” Bevans said.

It is true – just like how Bevans and his wife Deanna have fostered 35 children over the years and as much as they do this for the love of the game, it’s for the love of the kids.

“I had to really ask myself, what was it that I had differently than anyone else and it was the people that support me?” Bevans said.

The Seahawkers raise money through raffles to donate to charities like Bridge the Gap and Open House Ministries, as well as Boxes of Love and Isabella’s Wake the World.

“We are united, we give back to our community,” Bevans said. “We put stuff back into our area so we can build a better tomorrow.”

And the day kept getting better for Bevans, as he’s now in the running for NFL Fan of the Year.

“It is an honor to be this fan of the year, because truly I’ve never asked for it but it happened and I am with honor going to wear it as a badge as myself,” Bevans said.

