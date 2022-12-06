Louisville doctor substitute teaches for JCPS, and gives entire paycheck back to the classroom

By Addie Meiners

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Teacher shortages have been a problem across the country lately, which then creates a shortage of substitutes as well.

After hearing about the shortages, Dr. Greg Ciliberti decided to help. “Much to my surprise, I found out you don’t actually have to be a teacher to be a substitute,” said Ciliberti. “So I became an emergency substitute teacher.”

The semi-retired primary care physician grew up in Louisville, and is a graduate of JCPS.

“I thought it’d be a good way to give back to the community,” said Ciliberti.

He helps with Kindergarten to middle school classes, on any subject.

On Friday, he was helping at Cane Run Elementary in one of the Kindergarten classes.

“He likes to make those connections with them circulate around the room work with kids one on one and talk with them,” said Cane Run Elementary Principal Christie Horn. “He’s very soft-spoken, kind, just there to help.”

Dr. Ciliberti believes helping teachers is important, so instead of keeping his paycheck, he donates it back to the classroom he’s subbing in.

“I’d love the kids to know that there are adults who they’ve never met before who actually care about them and their futures. That would be something I would love to see,” said Ciliberti.

The teacher whose classroom Ciliberti subbed in on Friday was in a car accident and will be out of her class for some time. Ciliberti is donating his paycheck to help with her medical expenses.

He also hopes that by telling his story, others will be inspired to help fill the teacher shortage. “I think we could solve our teacher problem pretty quickly by just having people who are sitting home bored, who want to do something different,” said Ciliberti.

“It is challenging, but it is very enjoyable. I look forward to it every day. I actually think about it when I’m not here, I think, ‘I can’t wait, Friday is just around the corner.'” said Ciliberti.

