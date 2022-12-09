Family of former Saints player who died in police custody suing funeral home

By WDSU Digital Team

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — The family of a former Saints player who died in police custody is filing a lawsuit against the funeral home that handled his body after his death.

According to Glenn Foster’s family, they claim the funeral home failed to preserve his brain which would allow it to be properly examined.

The family claims the funeral home cremated Foster’s brain without their permission.

Foster’s family believes he was having a manic episode at the time of his death.

Foster died in police custody in the back of a police cruiser in Alabama.

Attorney Ben Crump joined the family to announce the lawsuit.

Earlier reports:

Special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the in-custody death of a former New Orleans Saints player Glenn Foster.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, the death was reported on Monday, Dec. 6, at a medical facility in Northport.

SBI special agents identified former Saints defensive end 31-year-old Glenn Foster as the deceased.

His body was reportedly released to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for further investigation.

Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office.

