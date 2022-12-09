“It’s fun”: Man shovels snow for hours

By Drew Marine

CASCADE LOCKS, Oregon (KPTV) — It was a wintry day in the Columbia River Gorge Thursday and some areas have quite a bit of snow and ice on the roads.

“I like to do this because it’s fun. Keeps me fit, keeps my body sound,” Andrew Smith, who lives in Cascade Locks, said.

It was a cold, snowy night in the Gorge but instead of staying warm inside, Smith decided to help his neighbors.

“I’m trying to keep the pathway open so that way people that normally walk through the sidewalk won’t have as much trouble walking through the snow,” he said.

Inches of snow piled up in Cascade Locks so Smith spent hours outside shoveling sidewalks and said he does this every time it snows.

“I grew up in a place where we got snow like this all the time, we’d be shoveling up snow in piles this high but it’s a part of life. It’s a winter wonderland,” Smith said.

Of course, with wintry weather comes with dicey road conditions, which is why Kat Casteel, who also lives in Cascade Locks, is reminding people to be as safe as you can behind the wheel.

“If I can say anything, studs over chains and definitely watch out. Never go faster than you believe you can. I’m not mad at anybody who slows me down,” Casteel said.

