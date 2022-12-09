NJ boy, 4, battling cancer gets surprise Christmas parade from Phillies

By Jaclyn Lee

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) — A surprise Christmas parade was held on Thursday night in South Jersey for a young boy battling cancer.

It was a sea of support in Mount Laurel for 4-year-old Aaron Kline, who is battling medulloblastoma, a type of brain cancer. He had a brain tumor removed in August and is now undergoing stem cell transplantation.

“It uplifts his spirits because when you’re going through this, it’s a challenge being in the hospital,” said Marc Kline, Aaron’s father. “You’re confined to a room. You’re going through treatments and you’re not feeling as well, so being able to get that emotional uplift, it helps him long-term too.”

The parade included first responders, the Phillie Phanatic, Paw Patrol, a marching band, and lots of neighbors.

“I just wanted to tell him ‘I believe in you,'” said neighbor Jessica Mcguigan. “You can do this and that’s why I brought a sign.”

“The Klines are so giving … when we heard the news of what had happened with Aaron, it was all we could do,” said neighbor Stephanie Deni.

All of this was put together by the Phillies and the Kisses for Kyle Foundation.

“I started thinking about his age and how scary things are for him,” said Sharon Snyder, founder and Executive Director of Kisses for Kyle. “Not being able to go to school right now in person and just being very removed from it all…so he was the first one who came to my mind.”

And as the parade unfolded, the joy on Aaron’s face said it all. His parents say it’s been a tough battle but they’re halfway through.

“Seeing how he is now and then knowing in a week or so he’s going to be not feeling great, you know?” said mother Shana Kline. “So it’s always great to see when he does feel good to have him happy, and his highs are high and his lows are low. So we’re super happy this worked out and he’s feeling good enough for today.”

Aaron will go back to the hospital on Dec. 15 and he’ll be there for four to six weeks, which includes Christmas. His family says he’ll finish treatment at the end of Feb. or the beginning of March, and they are optimistic.

