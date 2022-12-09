Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 7:36 AM

Small plane makes emergency landing on Georgia highway

By Miles Montgomery

Click here for updates on this story

    ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — An investigation is underway after a small plane had to make an emergency landing on a Georgia highway on Thursday evening.

Officials say the plane landed on Highway 36 in Newton County just south of Covington.

According to officials, two people were on board when the plane had to make an emergency landing in Newnan.

No injuries were reported.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content