‘Breastfeeding should not be difficult’: South Milwaukee, St. Francis launches free lactation support services

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A new initiative in South Milwaukee and St. Francis is opening the door to more resources for breastfeeding mothers.

The health department for both jurisdictions is offering free lactation support, a service that can be hard to come by in Southeastern Wisconsin.

“For me, it’s my passion,” Kailyn Dorniak said.

Kailyn Dorniak is a mother, a nurse, and now a certified lactation consultant. She’s helping lead a small transformation within the South Milwaukee and St. Francis Health Department that will help mothers in a big way.

“We’re ready to meet the needs of this community and we’re available,” Dorniak said.

Southeastern Wisconsin has the lowest breastfeeding rates in the state, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Service’s 2020 Statewide Health Assessment.

That statistic prompted South Milwaukee and St. Francis to do their own research, to which they found a need.

“Asked [mothers] if they have difficulty and if they would have benefited from a lactation consultant or counselor and it was a resounding yes,” Dorniak said.

The cities adopted a new breastfeeding initiative focusing on bringing local access of free lactation support to an area with limited existing resources.

Dorniak and nurse Taylor Wey became certified in lactation consulting.

“As with any problem, as a mother, sometimes things can seem very isolating. We want people to know there’s support out there for them,” Dorniak said.

Mothers can seek support for a variety of reasons, including preparing for breastfeeding, latch on difficulty, milk supply concerns, milk supply concerns, milk expression technique, breast/chestfeeding positioning, concerns regarding soreness before during or after feeding, and problems with plugged ducts.

“Breastfeeding should not be difficult and can be easy. Feeding your baby should not, should not come as a chore,” Dorniak said.

The department is also working with local businesses to become more breastfeeding friendly.

“The Health Department is pleased to be able to offer lactation support services to our families who choose to breast feed. Our goal is to see every newborn thrive, and breast milk provides ideal nutrition for growth and development,” South Milwaukee and St. Francis Public Health Administrator Jacqueline Ove said in a press release.

Phone and in-person consults are available. Residents can call (414) 768-8055, ext.3 for questions or to schedule an appointment.

