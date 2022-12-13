Therapy dogs help students at Alverno College cope with finals stress

By CBS 58 Newsroom

WISCONSIN (WDJT) — Students at Alverno College had an afternoon of stress relief during finals Monday, Dec. 12.

Alverno’s Asian and Middle Eastern Student Nurse Association teamed up with a local kennel to bring therapy dogs to campus.

Pet therapy has been proven to help many physical and mental issues.

Petting a pup can release endorphins, which have a calming effect.

One student says a dog named Rhona helped her de-stress in a unique way.

“She’s a really big dog, but it’s so cute because it provides a really nice, like, weight, and it kind of reminds me of a weighted blanket and that really relieves stress,” said Christina Torres, junior at Alverno College.

The end of the semester is a stressful time for college students, but dogs like Rhona and Queenie are there to help.

