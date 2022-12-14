Woman arrested, charged with killing husband in 1987 in Pennsylvania

By WGAL Staff

Click here for updates on this story

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Perry County investigators announced the arrest of a woman in a 35-year-old homicide at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Daryl Vankirk said troopers arrested Judith Ann Jarvis, of Millerstown, on Tuesday morning in Lancaster County. She was taken to the Perry County Prison. Bail was denied.

Jarvis is charged in the 1987 homicide of her husband, Carl Jarvis.

Vankirk said Carl Jarvis was found dead on an August morning after troopers responded to a domestic call from his wife. Jarvis died from a single gunshot wound to the back of his head.

“Since 1987, members of the Pennsylvania State Police have worked diligently to bring resolution to the family of Carl Jarvis, and we’re pleased to announce the arrest today,” said Vankirk.

Video below: Full news conference.

Perry County District Attorney Lauren Eichelberger said the arrest was made possible due to new DNA analysis and that investigators determined that Carl and Judith were the only ones home at the time he was killed.

She also said it was determined that Carl could not have shot himself.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.