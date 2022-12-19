Illinois Nursing Association members picketing outside Joliet nursing home

By WBBM Staff

Click here for updates on this story

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Illinois Nursing Association members will picket in Joliet Monday in an effort to keep a nursing home open.

They will be outside Our Lady of Angels nursing home, which is set to close next year dur to financial problems.

Dozens of people live there and the 70 staff members will need to find new jobs.

The nurses will be out protesting from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.