Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 8:40 AM

Illinois Nursing Association members picketing outside Joliet nursing home

By WBBM Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    CHICAGO (WBBM) — Illinois Nursing Association members will picket in Joliet Monday in an effort to keep a nursing home open.

They will be outside Our Lady of Angels nursing home, which is set to close next year dur to financial problems.

Dozens of people live there and the 70 staff members will need to find new jobs.

The nurses will be out protesting from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content