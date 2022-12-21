Chick-fil-A worker helps police find woman accused of drive-thru assault

By Daniel Smithson

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Chick-fil-A worker in Nashville is credited by police for helping find a woman who punched another woman in a drive-thru.

Police say Kaia Harris, 21, crashed into a woman’s car in the drive-thru at 2000 Gallatin Pike on Monday. Harris became “verbally aggressive” as the woman got out of her car to access the damage, according to police.

The woman began to record Harris after she refused to give her insurance information. That’s when Harris opened her door and punched the woman twice in the head and neck, police said. She later drove away.

Harris was later identified with help from a Chick-fil-A worker, who witnessed the incident and snapped a picture of her license plate. The worker also provided a photo of Harris from her Instagram account. Officers used the pictures to help find Harris.

She was arrested Tuesday afternoon. Harris was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failing to provide insurance information.

