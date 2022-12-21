Fire trucks deliver Christmas gifts to children with special needs

By Caleb Califano

PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida (WPBF) — St. Lucie County firetrucks on Wednesday morning rolled up to homes of children with special needs with an annual delivery: Christmas gifts from the St. Lucie County Fire District’s Christmas 4 Kids program.

Volunteers have been working hard for weeks to gather clothes, toys, blankets, and other gifts for these children, all with specialized lists to ensure they received exactly what they wanted.

“It doesn’t get much better than this to be honest with you, to see the smiles on these kids’ faces and know that they are cared for and loved for this holiday season makes it all worthwhile,” said Laurie Boyer, from Christmas 4 Kids.

Christmas 4 Kids is a local non-profit organization that has been serving the community for over 15 years. In addition to the special needs deliveries, the group plans to deliver nearly 3,500 gifts to people across the Treasure Coast on Christmas Day.

For Eutris Delancy, the head of the special needs home visited by the firetrucks, these gifts mean so much to the children, many of whom don’t have families to celebrate with.

“When we see the fire truck roll up, this is our Christmas. This is all we know for Christmas. I don’t want anything, they got their stuff, and we are good. This is Christmas,” Delancy said.

