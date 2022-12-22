Denver asking for federal assistance as influx of migrants continue to rise ahead of frigid weather

By Olivia Young

DENVER (KCNC) — Denver is asking the federal government for help as an arctic blast coincides with an influx of migrants.

“We need help. Cities are taking the brunt of the crisis and we’re all at a breaking point,” mayor Michael Hancock said.

The city has spent around two million dollars sheltering the more than thirteen hundred migrants who have arrived this month.

“I want to be clear: our immigration system has been broken in this country for a long time,” Hancock said.

With no way to predict migrant arrivals, Hancock is calling for changes to immigration policy, and Denver is requesting additional federal and state funds.

“The weather we are anticipating this afternoon and through the next two days will be incredibly dangerous and I encourage everyone to stay inside,” Hancock said Wednesday, ahead of the longest and potentially coldest night of the year.

As migrants continue to be sheltered in churches and rec centers, the Denver Coliseum opened at 3 p.m. Wednesday as a warming center for all.

“There may be possibly some migrants that end up here, but this is not a migrant shelter, this is really a warming center for anyone that might need it,” said Jill Lis with the Denver Emergency Operations Center.

With the coliseum floor being prepped for the stock show, up to 250 people can stay in the surrounding concourse on a first come first served basis, with plans to house overflow elsewhere.

“This is the main entrance here,” Lis explained during a media tour, “folks will be lining up and coming inside to be checked in here, they’ll receive a hygiene kit, some general instructions, on how to coexist safely and comfortably, they’ll be assigned a cot and we’ll answer any questions they might have.”

The Red Cross and National Guard members have been deployed to help inside the shelter.

Service animals are allowed inside, but household pets will have to be housed at a nearby animal shelter.

The warming center will be open at least through Saturday when temperatures are expected to rise above freezing.

