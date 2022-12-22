Warning signs posted after sharks spotted swimming in waters off leeward Oahu beaches

By Matthew Nuttle

NANAKULI, Hawaii (KITV) — Shark warning signs have been posted along beaches on Oahu’s west side after sharks were spotted between 100 and 150 yards offshore on Wednesday.

The warning signs have been posted at Kahe Point Beach Park and Nankuli Beach Park.

According to Ocean Safety officials, several 4 to 8-foot sharks were spotted swimming about 150 yards off Kahe Point Beach Park. The sharks were not exhibiting aggressive behavior, officials said.

Shortly after the warning at Kahe Point, officials began placing warning signs at Nanakuli Beach Park when a single shark was spotted about 100 yards offshore. The size of this shark was not given.

In addition to the signs, Ocean Safety lifeguards at Nanakuli Beach were warning the public by jet ski and PA announcements.

Beachgoers are encouraged to go to a lifeguard tower for information on the status of the shark warning before they enter the water.

Officials are continuing to monitor the situation.

