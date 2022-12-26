3 sisters play basketball for new, No. 1 Oregon team

By Nick Krupke

Click here for updates on this story

CLACKAMAS, Oregon (KPTV) — Next week is full of stellar high school basketball tournaments in the Pacific Northwest. From the boy’s Les Schwab Invitational in Hillsboro to the girl’s Pacific Office Automation Holiday Classic in Portland.

FOX 12′s Nick Krupke has our High School Spotlight with a triple threat of sisters who play for the new number one girl’s team in the state and top 25 in the country, the Clackamas Cavaliers.

“My grandma, she gets so excited, she’s like, ‘all three Mogel sisters are out on the court,’” says Rhyan Mogell “We have been looking forward to it since we were little.”

The Clackamas Basketball Mogel’s are here for the now and way back when, “Rhyan’s first year playing rec league, my mom was the coach so Reyce and I would tag along to all of the practices and jump in whenever we could,” says Dylan Mogel.

“Dress and leggings,” says Reyce Mogel. “We’d just jump in whenever they needed us.”

The Boise-born sisters moved to the Beaver state in 2008.

“I was an only child, so my mom had this huge belly and I was trying to get her to pick me up and she’s like no, get away from me,” Rhyan says, laughing.

The Mogel twins, Dylan and Reyce are now sophomores, Rhyan is captain and one of two division-one-bound seniors for the top-ranked Cavaliers. Big sis will stay home to hoop it up on the bluff with the Portland Pilots.

“I think it feels good to just know,” Rhyan says. “Especially knowing I am going to such a good program and with such good people, I’ll be kind of close to home and be able to keep watching these two with what they have going on and my brother. Our family is super close.”

The 2023 run to a state title is once in a lifetime.

“Missing most of her high school seasons with COVID, sophomore with COVID, junior the ACL, this is her one year, so I think it’s super cool that even with everything she’s been through, she still worked for it,” Reyce says.

All three sisters also play for Northwest Select and have worked through knee surgeries, Rhyan last season when Clackamas made the semifinals, Reyce in the eighth grade and Dylan this past July.

“It is kind of an evolution. You are kind of dialed,” Rhyan says. “The first one us trial and error, there is a little bit of experience with my dad doing it himself but for me it was easier.”

The hardest parts are in the rearview with the best to come.

“I think she leads by example,” Reyce says. “She is not going to ask you to do something that she’s not doing herself.”

It’s all love in the family until it’s not.

“I think we probably snap at each other quicker than we do with other teammates just because we are around each other all the time,” Dylan says.

“We bounce back a lot quicker too. We are kind of each others’ best friend,” Reyce says. “We’ve always had each others’ back. That is something that is pretty special on and off the court.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.