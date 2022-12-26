Teen injured in shooting gets Christmas gift, training from police department

By Marissa Armas

DENVER, Colorado (KCNC) — This Christmas 14-year-old Kamorin spent a day paging his new colleagues, learning safety technique and enforcing the law. He was able to experience what it’s like to be a Denver police officer on Friday.

“We did tickets and warnings, and then, we got to catch the guy,” he said. “It means a lot. It really makes me happy. It’s been the best year, except for the August thing.”

In August, Kamorin was driving home from school with his mom from his first day of school near East 14th Avenue when a shooting broke out. Kamorin was hit in the arm. In light of this tragic experience, Denver officers decided to nominate him for the annual Christmas crusade.

“Unfortunately, he was struck by one of those bullets,” DPD Officer Kayla Knabe said. “There were two things that his mom said he wanted for Christmas. One is a Nintendo Switch, which the officers who were on the call pitched in money and purchased for him. And two, to ride along with the officers who saved his life.”

While Kamorin said the gifts were cool, meeting the officers who helped save him was the real treat.

“It’s been really fun,” Kamorin said. “I thought if I was to do it, maybe I would learn some experience for if I was to be a police officer.”

Knabe said Kamorin also delivered them cookies after the shooting, and they wanted to repay him.

“To be able to bring everyone together in support of him, in support of his family, it’s amazing,” Knabe said. “It’s what the holidays are about.”

Giving Kamorin a boost of empowerment this holiday season to continue healing.

“You should definitely be a police officer,” he said. “Thank you.”

