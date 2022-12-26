Ukrainian family celebrates Christmas in Mississippi amid the war in home country

By Michaila Franklin

Mississippi (WAPT) — A Ukrainian family staying in Brandon had a feeling of home this Christmas.

Max Matviive and his family came to Mississippi right as Russia declared war on their country.

To keep spirits high, the family had friends from Ukraine visit for the holidays. Those friends are staying in different states in the U.S. as well as other European countries.

The Matviive family said while they’re thankful, they can’t help but think about the family members who are living with a damaged power grid in below-freezing temperatures.

“Ukrainians are strong-willed. We feel terrible, especially while people are trying to save up electricity. They have to think twice on what they turn on and how to save electricity,” said Matviive.

As the family heads into the new year, their wish is for the war to end in a Ukrainian victory, so they can return back home.

