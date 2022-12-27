At least 5 hospitalized after overdosing at SF home on Christmas Day, authorities say

By Web staff

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — The San Francisco Fire Department confirms to ABC7 News that multiple people overdosed at a private residence on Christmas Day.

Fire officials say they received a call around 2 p.m. for six patients initially in critical condition. They say it happened in the 1700 block of Post Street.

Five patients were taken to a local hospital and one was not transported.

All of the victims are adults.

At this time, there is no update on their conditions and officials could not confirm if fentanyl was involved.

