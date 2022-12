Man accused of murdering stepfather in Gilbert after returning from Christmas dinner

By Web staff

GILBERT, Arizona (KTVK) — Gilbert police say a man is facing a first-degree murder charge after allegedly shooting his stepfather after returning from a family dinner on Christmas.

Gilbert Police officers responded to a call just before 4:30 p.m. on Sunday near Recker and Warner roads. Initially, it was reported that a car had backed into a home near Osborn Ln. and Welker Dr. However, when they arrived, they found an 80-year-old man who had been shot and was unresponsive. Officers say that man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators early Monday revealed that officers learned that 48-year-old Michael Kaser had shot his stepfather after returning from a family dinner. He was booked into the Maricopa County jail where is facing homicide-related charges. No other information has been released. Arizona’s Family is working on learning more information.

Neighbors describe the area as peaceful. Colleen Mohrman calls it “Pleasantville.” Mohrman said she heard four gunshots Sunday around 4:20 p.m., then birds flew away like a movie. However, she didn’t think anything negative. Instead, Mohrman thought kids must have taken out a gun to shoot at the birds. “It was like a movie, like they were screaming, there was an open garage and you could see they all had rifles and guns pointed at the suspect,” she said. Later, Mohrman said police showed up and blocked the area.

Some neighbors were unable to get to their houses for hours. Another neighbor, David Bethel, said he was surprised to learn what happened in the neighborhood he’s lived in for 15 years. “We thought this was paradise. I mean, It’s such a nice area, so we’re all surprised something like this took place in our neighborhood,” said Bethel.

The investigation is still underway. Stay with Arizona’s Family for more updates.

