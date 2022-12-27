Officials identify hiker found dead on Franconia trail

By Tim Callery

NEW HAMPSHIRE (WPTZ) — Officials said Guopeng “Tony” Li, 28, of Salem set out at about 11 a.m. Saturday to hike the 8.6-mile Bridle Path and Falling Waters Loop trail in Franconia.

A relative notified officials when Li did not return by 9 p.m. that night.

“We were concerned because of the weather,” Fish and Game Col. Kevin Jordan said.

A family member who was tracking Li’s cell phone from China told officials he was alone and inexperienced.

“We had a team go up there under extreme conditions at 5,000 feet to the summit of Lafayette to go across Laconia Ridge Trail,” Jordan said.

The extensive search lasted through the night. Li’s body was found the next day.

This is the second time within a month that rescue crews recovered the remains of a missing hiker.

The body of Massachusetts hiker Emily Sotelo was discovered on Nov. 23 following a search that lasted several days.

“The same crew that brought little Emily out, brought this young man out last night,” Jordan said.

In both cases, the victims were not prepared for the elements, according to Jordan.

“These are absolutely preventable tragedies. I can’t stress enough. Just simple things like not hiking alone, making sure you have winter gear, and the skill sets to operate and self-rescue under these conditions,” Jordan said.

While these missions can be physically taxing on rescue crews, Jordan said they can also take an emotional toll.

“You know, you call them, and you talk to them, and we address that. They say they’re fine, but I’m here to tell you that they’re human beings and when they do it repeatedly, they’re not fine,” Jordan said.

Fish and Game is reminding hikers to check weather conditions before going out on a hike.

