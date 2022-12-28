4 more murder charges filed against suspected Stockton serial killer Wesley Brownlee; 7 total

By Jonathan Ayestas

STOCKTON, California (KCRA) — Four more murder charges were filed Tuesday against Wesley Brownlee, the man accused of serial killings in Northern California and the Bay Area. This gives him seven total homicide charges, meaning investigators have learned of an eighth victim.

The latest charges filed by the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office also include an attempted murder charge related to the only known survivor in the serial killings.

These are the new charges filed:

Murder of Juan Alexander Vasquez in Alameda County Murder of Mervin Harmon in Alameda County Murder of Paul Yaw in San Joaquin County Murder of Salvador Debudey Jr. in San Joaquin County Attempted murder of Natasha LaTour in San Joaquin County

The murder of Mervin Harmon was not previously released, making him the seventh known homicide victim and the eighth known attack victim in total.

In October, Brownlee was charged with the murders of Jonathan Rodriguez Hernandez, Juan Cruz and Lawrence Lopez, previously identified as Lorenzo Lopez.

Hernandez Rodriguez was killed Aug. 30, Cruz was killed Sept. 21 and Lopez was killed Sept. 27.

Brownlee, 43, was also charged in connection with being a felon in possession of a firearm, as well as possession of ammunition.

Prosecutors said that Brownlee used a ghost gun for the three murders he was charged with. Brownlee is being held on no bail, with his next arraignment set for January.

Stockton police have confirmed that ballistics tests have linked the shootings to one another, but police are not saying if all shootings are linked to the same gun.

Investigators said he is a truck driver who recently moved from the Oakland area to Stockton where he has some relatives.

Brownlee was caught driving on Winslow Way and Village Green Drive. He was wearing dark clothing with a mask around his neck and was armed with a firearm in his waistband, police confirmed to KCRA 3.

Brownlee is believed to have lived in Stockton off and on, while also living in other cities, and has a criminal record. According to public records, Brownlee has a criminal history in California and Arizona connected to past drug violations, traffic violations, and a DUI.

